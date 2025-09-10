North Korea's ICBM breakthrough raises global concerns

North Korea is enhancing its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capabilities, analysts believe. The country's leader Kim Jong-un recently supervised a test of a lighter and stronger solid-fuel ICBM engine, which was hailed as a "strategic" breakthrough by state media. The new engine, made with advanced carbon fiber composites, is expected to significantly expand and strengthen North Korea's nuclear strategic forces.

Program progress Mention of 'final' test indicates new ICBM is nearing completion Kim called the test a "success assuming the most strategic nature in the recent modernization of defense technology." The development could be a turning point for North Korea's missile program. Pyongyang's mention of a ninth and "final" test indicates that a new ICBM, possibly the Hwasong-20, is on the horizon. This was stated by Yang Moo-jin, president of South Korea's University of North Korean Studies.

Test timeline Could North Korea soon join the world's ICBM elite? If North Korea successfully develops and deploys reliable ICBMs like the Hwasong-20, it would become the fourth recognized ICBM power. The other three are: the US, Russia, and China. India does possess long-range ballistic missiles, such as the Agni series, with some variants capable of reaching distances over 5,000km, which are often called intermediate- to long-range missiles. However, the term ICBM generally refers to missiles with ranges above 5,500km, meaning they can reach other continents.