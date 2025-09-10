Kathmandu airport resumes operations after violent protests forced temporary shutdown

The protests, which started on September 8, were triggered by a government ban on major social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube. But even after the sites were restored, the protests continued, spurred by anger over protester deaths at the hands of police and growing frustration with the country's political establishment. The Nepal Army has since taken over security, imposing prohibitory orders and curfews across the country.

Protest demands

Protesters demand accountability, transparency from government

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalized corruption and favoritism in governance. The protesters have also demanded new elections after an interim period, ensuring they are independent and based on direct public participation. They seek the establishment of a directly elected executive leadership and an investigation into assets looted over the past three decades. The protests have resulted in at least 21 deaths and 500 injuries in clashes with security forces.