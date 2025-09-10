Kathmandu airport resumes operations after violent protests forced temporary shutdown
What's the story
Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport has reopened after a temporary suspension of flights due to security concerns. The decision was taken by the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee, which has advised passengers to contact their airlines for flight information and carry official tickets and identification documents. The resumption comes amid heightened security in the capital city, where 27 people were arrested for looting and arson during protests.
Unrest overview
Protests against government ban on social media platforms
The protests, which started on September 8, were triggered by a government ban on major social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube. But even after the sites were restored, the protests continued, spurred by anger over protester deaths at the hands of police and growing frustration with the country's political establishment. The Nepal Army has since taken over security, imposing prohibitory orders and curfews across the country.
Protest demands
Protesters demand accountability, transparency from government
Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalized corruption and favoritism in governance. The protesters have also demanded new elections after an interim period, ensuring they are independent and based on direct public participation. They seek the establishment of a directly elected executive leadership and an investigation into assets looted over the past three decades. The protests have resulted in at least 21 deaths and 500 injuries in clashes with security forces.