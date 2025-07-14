Richa Chadha denounces Radhika Yadav's murder
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha spoke out on her X account (formerly Twitter) after 25-year-old tennis coach Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Gurugram.
Calling Deepak a "loser" and "coward," Chadha wrote, "There is no honor in killing your own child... now the whole world will remember Deepak Yadav as a loser, forever."
She also called out anyone defending the crime.
About the incident
Radhika was a former ITF player coaching young athletes in Gurugram.
Her father reportedly felt humiliated by being financially dependent on her and facing taunts from neighbors.
After an argument over this, he shot her four times while she was in the kitchen.
She died from bullet injuries.
Deepak confessed to the murder
Deepak confessed to the murder, blaming social pressure and his reliance on Radhika's income.
Friends say she faced constant control and shaming for being independent.
The case has triggered outrage online about patriarchal attitudes and sparked calls for more support for women facing family violence or control.