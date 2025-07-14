Richa Chadha denounces Radhika Yadav's murder Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha spoke out on her X account (formerly Twitter) after 25-year-old tennis coach Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Gurugram.

Calling Deepak a "loser" and "coward," Chadha wrote, "There is no honor in killing your own child... now the whole world will remember Deepak Yadav as a loser, forever."

She also called out anyone defending the crime.