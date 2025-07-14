Next Article
Metro In Dino Day 11 collection: A box office success?
"Metro...In Dino," directed by Anurag Basu and starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, has hit the ₹50 crore milestone worldwide.
Even with an 86% drop after a strong weekend, the film's box office run is still impressive, pulling in ₹39.15 crore in India by day 11.
Made on a ₹47 crore budget, the movie has already
Made on a ₹47 crore budget, the movie has already recovered its costs despite competing with "Maalik" and "Sitaare Zameen Par."
Produced by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series with music by Pritam, it saw solid turnout in Delhi NCR and Mumbai.
By day 10, total collections reached ₹51.5 crore globally—including ₹5.5 crore from overseas—showing that audiences are still turning up for this one even with stiff competition.