Justin Baldoni opposes Blake Lively's protective order request
Justin Baldoni has accused Blake Lively of trying to use her celebrity status to get special treatment in their ongoing legal fight.
The main issue? Lively's team wants her deposition at their office, saying paparazzi could be a problem elsewhere.
Baldoni's lawyers pushed back, arguing it would make it harder for them to talk privately during questioning.
'Everyone should play by the same rules in court'
Baldoni's lawyers called out what they described as Lively's "foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status," insisting that everyone should play by the same rules in court.
They also said there was no real evidence of a paparazzi threat and claimed this was just an attempt by Lively to gain an edge.
Case involves serious allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation
Things got even more tense when one of Baldoni's attorneys jokingly suggested holding the deposition at Madison Square Garden and selling tickets, which Lively's team dismissed as a "publicity stunt."
The case itself involves serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation, with the trial set for March 2026 in New York City.