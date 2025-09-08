Players with five-wicket haul in Men's T20I tournament final 

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz scripted history with an incredible hat-trick against Afghanistan in the UAE T20I Tri-Series final. Nawaz took five wickets as the Afghans perished for 66 in an attempt to chase 142 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nawaz became only the second player to take a fifer in a men's T20I tournament final. Here are the bowlers with this feat.

#1 Norman Vanua vs Vanuatu, Apia, 2019 In 2019, Papua New Guinea's Norman Vanua became the first-ever player to take a fifer in a men's T20I tournament final. He attained the feat against Vanuatu in the Pacific Games Men's Cricket Competition final. Chasing 138, Vanuatu were bowled out for 105 in 19.1 overs. Norman Vanua, who scripted history, took five wickets for 17 runs in four overs (two maidens).

#2 Mohammad Nawaz vs Afghanistan, Sharjah, 2025 As mentioned, Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz became the second bowler with this feat. However, he is the first to do so with a hat-trick. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the third Pakistan player to complete a T20I hat-trick. He joined Faheem Ashraf (vs Sri Lanka, 2017) and Mohammad Hasnain (vs Sri Lanka, 2019). Nawaz scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in T20I cricket (5/19).