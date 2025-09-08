Ireland announce squad for England T20Is; these stars unavailable

Ireland will be without the services of experienced cricketers Mark Adair and Josh Little for their upcoming three-match T20I series against England . The much-anticipated series, which kicks off on September 17 at Malahide, will be the first time Ireland hosts England in this format. Both Adair and Little have been ruled out of the series as they are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Team composition Ireland's squad for England series The Irish squad for the historic T20I series against England will be led by Paul Stirling. Notably, the Vancouver-born player, Ben Calitz, received his maiden call-up to the national squad. Squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neil, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, and Craig Young.

Strategic insight Andrew White on importance of England series Andrew White, the men's national selector, highlighted the significance of this series, considering the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. He said, "While every match against England is a special occasion, this series takes on extra importance given we are less than six months out from the next T20 World Cup." "These matches against England offer us an opportunity to test ourselves against one of the world's best teams as we build up to that tournament."

Squad adjustments Opportunity for other bowlers, says White White acknowledged the absence of Adair, Fionn Hand, and Little but viewed it as an opportunity for other bowlers to stake their claim for World Cup spots. He said, "While it's unfortunate that Mark [Adair], Fionn [Hand], and Josh [Little] are not available, this series will give several other members of the bowling group the chance to step up and challenge for World Cup spots."