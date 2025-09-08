A look at lowest all-out totals for Afghanistan in T20Is

In a low-scoring affair, Pakistan hammered Afghanistan to win the 2025 UAE T20I Tri-Series final. The Men in Green successfully defended 141 on a spin-friendly Sharjah surface, with Mohammad Nawaz taking a historic hat-trick and fifer. Afghanistan, who were set a below-par total, collapsed from 28/1 to 32/6. They eventually perished for 66, now their second-lowest all-out total in T20Is.

#1 56 vs South Africa, Tarouba, 2024 Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, scripted history by reaching the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. However, they folded for 56 against a star-studded South African attack in the historic clash in Tarouba. Azmatullah Omarzai was the only Afghan player with a double-figure score. As per Cricbuzz, this became the second-lowest total by a full-member team in T20 World Cups.

#2 66 vs Pakistan, Sharjah, 2025 In Sharjah, Afghanistan recorded their second-lowest all-out total in T20I history. This remains the only other T20I wherein Afghanistan perished for a sub-70 total. Only two Afghanistan batters scored in double figures. Sediqullah Atal smashed a 15-ball 13, while Rashid chipped in with a 17-run knock. Chasing a nominal 142, Afghanistan were blown away (66) by a ferocious fifer from Nawaz (5/19).