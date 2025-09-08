Listing Pakistan players with fifer in T20I cricket

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz scripted history with an incredible hat-trick against Afghanistan in the UAE T20I Tri-Series final. Nawaz took five wickets as the Afghans perished for 66 in an attempt to chase 142 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. As per Cricbuzz, Nawaz became the fifth Pakistan player to take a fifer in T20I cricket. Here are the bowlers with this feat.

#1 Umar Gul (multiple fifers) As per ESPNcricinfo, former bowler Umar Gul remains the only player with multiple five-wicket hauls for Pakistan in T20I cricket. His maiden fifer came against New Zealand in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. Gul's 5/6 are the best figures for a Pakistan bowler in the tournament. Four years later (2013), Gul claimed the same returns (5/6) against South Africa in Centurion.

#2 Imad Wasim: 5/14 vs WI, Dubai, 2016 In 2016, spinner Imad Wasim became only the second Pakistan bowler with a fifer in T20I cricket. He returned figures worth 5/14 as Pakistan beat the West Indies in Dubai. With Wasim's exploits, the hosts bowled WI out for a mere 115 in 19.5 overs. It was a comfortable chase for Pakistan, who won by nine wickets.

#3 Sufiyan Muqeem: 5/3 vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2024 Last year, Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem entered the record books with an incredible fifer. He took five wickets for just three runs in 2.4 overs as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 57 in Bulawayo. As per ESPNcricinfo, these are the best bowling figures for a Pakistan bowler in the format. Pakistan later completed the chase in just 5.3 overs.

#4 Hasan Ali: 5/30 vs Bangladesh, Lahore, 2025 Earlier this year, Hasan Ali became the fourth entrant on this elite list. He bowled 3.2 overs for his 30 runs and claimed five wickets against Bangladesh in Lahore. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hasan became the fifth bowler with five-plus wickets versus Bangladesh in the 20-over format. Ali's exploits helped Pakistan defend 201 and bowl Bangladesh out for 164.