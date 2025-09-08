Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in November 

Pakistan are set to host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, starting November 11 this year. The iconic Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which has hosted several riveting internationals, is the designated venue for all three ODIs (November 11, 13, and 15). Notably, Pakistan are in for a packed home season, which also includes an all-format tour by South Africa in October. Here are further details.

Historic encounter SL's first visit to Pakistan since 2019 The upcoming ODI series will mark Sri Lanka's first visit to Pakistan for a bilateral affair since 2019. However, SL traveled to the nation for their 2023 Asia Cup encounter against Afghanistan. In 2019, hosts Pakistan won the three-ODI series 2-0, with the opener being abandoned. Back then, the Lankans visited Pakistan after over a decade. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was barred from hosting internationals in 2009 when the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked outside Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Information Pakistan vs SL in ODIs The last time these two teams faced off in an ODI was during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, when Pakistan registered a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan have a 93-59 lead over SL in ODI cricket.