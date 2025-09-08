A look at England's youngest centurions in ODI cricket

Jacob Bethell starred in England 's record-breaking win over South Africa in the 3rd and final ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Bethell's 82-ball 110 powered England to a mammoth 414/5, the third-highest ODI total in England. Notably, Bethell slammed his maiden century in professional cricket. He also became the third-youngest player to score an ODI hundred for England.

#1 David Gower: 21y 55d Former batter David Gower remains England's youngest centurion in ODI cricket. The former left-handed batter scored his maiden ODI century in 1978 against Pakistan at The Oval. He was 21 years and 55 days old at that time. Gower slammed an unbeaten 114 off 122 balls, guiding England to 248/6 in 55 overs. Pakistan were later restricted to 154/8.

Information David Gower: 21y 309d Gower also occupies the second spot on this list. Less than a year later, he hammered another ton, this time against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Notably, Gower hadn't turned 22 as yet (21y 309d).