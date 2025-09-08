By the numbers: US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz unlocks achievements

Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz beat arch-rival Jannik Sinner to secure the 2025 US Open men's singles title. Alcaraz claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win in the final at Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard, who broke multiple records, finally displaced Sinner as the world number one (ATP Rankings). Alcaraz became the third man to win multiple singles titles at the US Open before turning 23.

Second title Second US Open title Alcaraz won his second US Open title. The one in 2022 marked his maiden Grand Slam trophy. In the 2022 US Open final, Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in a four-set final. Notably, Alcaraz became the youngest Major champion since Rafael Nadal (2005 French Open). Alcaraz is now the third man with multiple US Open titles before turning 23, joining John McEnroe and Pete Sampras.

Overall titles Second-youngest to six Major titles Overall, Alcaraz claimed his sixth Grand Slam men's singles title. His other honors include the French Open (2024 and 2025), Wimbledon (2023 and 2024), and the aforementioned 2022 US Open. At 22 years and 125 days, Alcaraz is the second-youngest man to win six Major titles in the Open Era. He is only behind the legendary Bjorn Borg (22 years and 32 days).

Information Alcaraz joins Nadal As per Opta, Alcaraz now owns the joint second-most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era before turning 23, with Nadal (6). They are only behind Borg (7 titles). Sampras follows the duo with five trophies.

Do you know? Alcaraz acing service games As per ATP, Alcaraz won 98 of 101 service games in the 2025 US Open. He has become the second singles champion to drop three or fewer service games before winning a Major title since 1991, after Sampras at Wimbledon in 1994 and 1997.

Information Multiple Major titles on three surfaces According to Opta, Alcaraz has become the first player to win multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces before turning 23. He is yet to win the Australian Open, which is also played on hard court.