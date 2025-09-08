'Felt disrespected at PBKS': Chris Gayle targets Anil Kumble

West Indies cricketing icon Chris Gayle has opened up about his harrowing experience with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Universe Boss, known as one of the greatest and most explosive batters, said he felt disrespected and was poorly treated by the franchise. This mistreatment led him into a phase of depression. He parted ways with the Kings midway through the 2021 IPL season.

Career shift Gayle's IPL journey Gayle began his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009 but hit his peak at Royal Challengers Bengaluru between 2011 and 2017. He broke several records in this period, forming a legendary top order with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. In 2018, he was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹2 crore. He played till 2021, his last IPL season, with the franchise.

Emotional toll I was disrespected in the franchise, says Gayle In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Gayle opened up about his struggles at Punjab Kings. He said he felt "disrespected" by the franchise despite being a senior player who had contributed significantly to the league. "I was disrespected in the franchise, Punjab Kings," he said. "You know, I felt like I wasn't being treated properly for a senior guy who had done so much for the league."

Mental health Mental health more important than money, says Gayle Gayle referred to the 2021 IPL season, which was played across two phases owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting the impact of the bio-bubble on his mental health, he said, "At that stage, money was nothing. You don't need money right there; your mental health is more important than money." He revealed he had a one-on-one discussion with Anil Kumble and decided to leave for the sake of his mental peace.

Departure details Gayle decided to leave after his conversation with Kumble Gayle added that he broke down during his conversation with Kumble, PBKS's head coach at that time. "I cried, and I was disappointed with Anil and how the entire thing was actually run. I said, 'Listen, thank you.'" Despite then-skipper KL Rahul's plea to stay on, Gayle had already decided to leave Punjab Kings for good.

Career A look at his IPL career Gayle, the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, was a nightmare for bowlers in his playing days. In 142 IPL games, he hammered 4,965 runs at a strike rate of 148.96. The tally includes 6 tons and 31 half-centuries. One of his tons came for PBKS in 2018. Representing PBKS in 41 IPL matches, Gayle slammed 1,339 runs at a strike rate of 143.20. However, the 2021 season produced only 193 runs in 10 matches from Gayle's blade.