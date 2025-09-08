Players' workload taken for granted? Shardul Thakur voices concerns

India's fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has voiced his concerns over the management of players' workloads in modern-day cricket. He said that it is a "constant challenge" for cricketers to maintain their fitness levels throughout the year, given the amount of matches being played. Thakur made these remarks on the final day of the 2025 Duleep Trophy semi-final in Bengaluru. He led West Zone, who lost to Central Zone on 1st innings.

Communication gap Need for better communication Thakur emphasized the need for better communication between players and management regarding their physical well-being. "A lot of times we are taken for granted and the management is not at the highest level," he said. He added that no one really asks how a player's body feels after months of playing, highlighting a major gap in understanding player fatigue and recovery needs.

Fitness regime Continuous cricket for over 11 months Thakur has been playing continuous cricket for over 11 months now, starting from the Irani Trophy in October last year. He then featured in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before making the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement. Thakur also represented India in the Headingley Test against England. Despite this grueling schedule, he has managed his fitness with physios as well as strength and conditioning coaches.

Player autonomy Players should manage their own fitness Thakur believes that players should have the freedom to manage their fitness and workloads. However, he also stressed that this shouldn't distract them during a game. "Once you enter the game, you can't be talking about workload management because then the game situation also takes over," he said. He added that players are expected to give their best on the field, regardless of their physical condition.

Management BCCI on players' workload management Last month, a senior BCCI official told PTI that while fast bowlers' workloads will continue to be managed, skipping important games at their discretion won't be tolerated. This came after India's recent Test series against England, where pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed two matches to manage his workload. Many criticized Bumrah's absence from the 2nd and 5th Tests due to his pre-series statement that he would play three matches.