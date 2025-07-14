Film director and others booked over stunt trainer's death

Charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Police first registered a basic case but later added more serious charges—including negligent conduct and culpable homicide not amounting to murder—after the post-mortem and eyewitness reports came in.

The accused now include Ranjith, the film's stunt choreographer Rajkamal, Vinoth, Neelam Productions, and Prabhakaran as authorities work to clarify what went wrong on set.