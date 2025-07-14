Next Article
Film director and others booked over stunt trainer's death
Director Pa. Ranjith and three others have been charged after stunt trainer Mohanraj tragically died while filming in Nagapattinam.
Mohanraj, an experienced coordinator, collapsed during a stunt and was declared dead at the hospital soon after.
Charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder
Police first registered a basic case but later added more serious charges—including negligent conduct and culpable homicide not amounting to murder—after the post-mortem and eyewitness reports came in.
The accused now include Ranjith, the film's stunt choreographer Rajkamal, Vinoth, Neelam Productions, and Prabhakaran as authorities work to clarify what went wrong on set.