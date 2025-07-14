Next Article
War 2 trailer release update: Star-Studded 3-Min cut finalized
Get ready—War 2's official trailer arrives next week, bringing Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani back into action.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film lands in theaters on August 14, 2025.
Trailer to showcase intense face-offs
The trailer promises intense face-offs between Roshan's Agent Kabir and NTR's mysterious villain.
Yash Raj Films is switching things up this time by dropping the trailer before any songs—hoping to grab everyone's attention right out of the gate.
'War 2' marks 6th chapter in YRF's Spy Universe
War 2 follows up the hit 2019 film and marks the sixth chapter in YRF's Spy Universe.
Shot across Mumbai, Spain, Italy, and Abu Dhabi, it'll release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil—including IMAX—just in time for Independence Day weekend.