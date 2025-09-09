VP election: Voting ends with record 98.3% turnout

The voting for the Vice Presidential election in India has concluded with a record 98.3% voter turnout. The election was held between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan and opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote at Parliament House, followed by several Union Ministers and MPs from various parties.

Political dynamics BJD, BRS, SAD abstain from voting The opposition has united for this election, with all 315 of its MPs voting. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called it an "unprecedented 100% turnout." However, some regional parties like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chose to abstain from voting. These parties are trying to highlight state-level issues and keep a distance from both the NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Election progress Counting of votes begins The counting of votes started at 6:00pm after the polling ended at 5:00pm. The electoral college for this election comprises members from both Houses of Parliament, with a total strength of 781. BJP MP Bhagwat Karad ruled out any chances of cross-voting in favor of the NDA candidate. Meanwhile, CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar called it a "very close fight" this time around.

Candidate confidence Sudershan Reddy optimistic about people's conscience awakening NDA's Vice Presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan expressed confidence in a clear victory for the ruling alliance. He said, "The elections are taking place. It is going to be a big victory for Indian nationalism." On the other hand, opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy was also optimistic about awakening people's conscience during this election process.