BJD, BRS, SAD abstain from vice president poll over grievances

Voting for the vice presidential election is currently underway, with CP Radhakrishnan and former Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy as the contenders. The voting will continue till 5pm, and counting will commence at 6pm. However, three parties have announced their boycott of the poll: the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) , and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Party stance BJD's reason for boycotting election The BJD, led by current Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has decided to abstain from the election. The party said this decision is in line with its policy of "maintaining an equal distance" from both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc at the national level. The BJD has seven Rajya Sabha MPs.

Protest decision BRS cites farmer issues in Telangana The BRS, headed by former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, has also decided to boycott the election. The party cited the "anguish" of farmers in the state over the urea shortage as its reason for abstaining from voting. "For the last 20 days, BRS has been warning both state and central governments about the shortage of urea," said KT Rama Rao, the party's working president.

Flood crisis SAD's reason for boycotting election The SAD has also abstained from the vice presidential poll, citing a lack of support from the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in dealing with "unprecedented" floods in Punjab. The party said neither the state nor the central governments have helped Punjabis amid this crisis. Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the lone SAD MP.