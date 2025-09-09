Rahul used to scream at Sonia, Goa minister alleges

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has made a shocking claim about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi 's behavior toward his mother, Sonia Gandhi . In a podcast interview, Rane alleged that Gandhi once barged into a room and started shouting at his mother in front of his father, former Goa Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane. "My father witnessed how Rahul used to scream at 'madam' (Sonia)," he said.

Family respect Rane questions Gandhi's respect for India Rane went on to criticize Gandhi for not respecting his own mother, saying such behavior raises questions about his respect for the country. "A person who doesn't even respect his mother, how can we expect him to respect Mother India?" he asked. He also recalled how shocked his father was after witnessing this incident.

Father's shock 'Respecting publicly and respecting at home are 2 different things' Rane said his father was taken aback by Gandhi's behavior, adding that it was the first time he had seen someone scream at their mother. Quoting his father, Rane said, "I don't know what is wrong with this boy (Gandhi). He doesn't have manners." When asked about Gandhi's public display of respect for his mother, Rane replied, "Respecting publicly and respecting at home are two different things."