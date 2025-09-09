Ex-Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal's wife killed amid protest arson
What's the story
The wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, has died after suffering severe burn injuries. Her home was reportedly set on fire by anti-government protesters in Dallu. Family sources told Nepali news outlet Khabar Hub that Chitrakar was rushed to the Kirtipur Burn Hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.
Unrest escalation
Protests against political leaders
The incident comes amid widespread protests across Nepal, with mobs attacking government buildings and the residences of politicians. The Singh Durbar in Kathmandu, the seat of the Nepali government, and Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence, have been set ablaze. Private homes of President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' Sher Bahadur Deuba have also been targeted.
Ongoing demonstrations
Protests continue for 2nd day
The protests have continued for the second day, even after the government lifted its ban on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. Demonstrators are demanding Oli's ouster and the government's resignation, with two more deaths reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 22. Over 300 people have been injured in these clashes.
Political violence
Attack on former PM Deuba
The residence of former Prime Minister Deuba was also attacked, and both he and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, were reportedly assaulted. Offices of political parties have also been targeted in the escalating unrest. The protests are fueled by anger over severe wealth disparity in Nepal and alleged corruption in the government.