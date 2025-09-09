Ex-Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal's wife killed amid protest arson

The wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, has died after suffering severe burn injuries. Her home was reportedly set on fire by anti-government protesters in Dallu. Family sources told Nepali news outlet Khabar Hub that Chitrakar was rushed to the Kirtipur Burn Hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Unrest escalation Protests against political leaders The incident comes amid widespread protests across Nepal, with mobs attacking government buildings and the residences of politicians. The Singh Durbar in Kathmandu, the seat of the Nepali government, and Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence, have been set ablaze. Private homes of President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' Sher Bahadur Deuba have also been targeted.

Ongoing demonstrations Protests continue for 2nd day The protests have continued for the second day, even after the government lifted its ban on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. Demonstrators are demanding Oli's ouster and the government's resignation, with two more deaths reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 22. Over 300 people have been injured in these clashes.