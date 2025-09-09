UK home secretary threatens India with visa restrictions over migrants

The United Kingdom 's new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, has warned that India and other nations could face new visa restrictions if they don't cooperate in taking back illegal migrants. Mahmood, new in office, is prepared to risk diplomatic tensions over her deportation plans. The warning comes after the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which comprises the UK, the US, Australia , Canada, and New Zealand, agreed on new principles to pressure countries into accepting their citizens back.

Resistance noted India, Pakistan and Nigeria most resistant to taking back migrants According to The Times, India, Pakistan, and Nigeria are among the most resistant to taking back overstaying migrants. In fact, India tops the list with 20,706 Indians overstaying their visas till 2020. Meanwhile, Pakistan has refused to take back foreign criminals like Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan. Nigeria also figures high on this list of overstayers.

Diplomatic impact Mahmood's warning could strain ties with India: Migration experts Migration experts have cautioned that Mahmood's warning could strain ties with key partners like India. Dr. Peter Walsh from Oxford University's Migration Observatory said India has a "dim view of bargaining tactics that involve these kinds of threats." He added, "We have a long relationship with India and they have lobbied the UK government fairly consistently for privileged access to our visa system."