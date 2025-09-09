Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel resigns amid anti-corruption protests
What's the story
Nepal's President Ram Chandra Poudel has resigned, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The resignations come in the wake of massive anti-corruption protests across the country. The demonstrations, largely led by Gen Z against corruption and nepotism, have continued to defy curfews and clash with security forces.
Protest trigger
Protests against PM Oli's ban on social media
The protests were sparked by PM Oli's controversial ban on social media platforms last week. The ban was lifted early Tuesday after protests turned deadly. At least 22 people have been killed and hundreds injured in the violence that erupted on Monday and continued unabated on Tuesday.
Reaction
Rumors of asylum
Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is also reportedly considering leaving for Dubai, citing medical treatment. While the social media ban was a major trigger for the protests, it also brought to light other grievances against the government, including corruption.