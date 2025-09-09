Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel resigns amid anti-corruption protests

The protests were sparked by PM Oli's controversial ban on social media platforms last week. The ban was lifted early Tuesday after protests turned deadly. At least 22 people have been killed and hundreds injured in the violence that erupted on Monday and continued unabated on Tuesday.

Reaction

Rumors of asylum

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is also reportedly considering leaving for Dubai, citing medical treatment. While the social media ban was a major trigger for the protests, it also brought to light other grievances against the government, including corruption.