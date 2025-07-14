Next Article
Brands show high interest in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot
The legendary family drama is making a comeback on Star Plus from July 29, 2025, airing weekdays at 10:30 pm—the same slot as the original.
This reboot promises a mix of old-school nostalgia and fresh storylines to hook both longtime fans and new viewers.
'KSBKBTH' reboot on Star Plus from July 29
Big brands like Tide, Colgate, and Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta are backing the show, with ad slots priced way higher than usual thanks to all the buzz.
Expect interactive ads—think quizzes and pause features—to keep things lively.
Fan favorite Smriti Irani is returning too.
Even Ekta Kapoor, who was hesitant at first, is on board to finish what she started and bring in some modern twists alongside classic family vibes.