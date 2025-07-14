James Gunn's 'Superman' sets new record in India
James Gunn's "Superman" just soared to a new milestone, pulling in ₹32cr during its first three days in Indian theaters—the biggest opening weekend ever for a DC film here.
Released on July 11 across over 3,000 screens, the film's strong start highlights how much Indian audiences are embracing superhero stories.
As Warner Bros Discovery's Denzil Dias put it, India is now the eighth largest international market for these big releases.
'Superman' brings together a stellar cast
David Corenswet takes flight as Superman, joined by Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.
Directed and co-produced by James Gunn (with Peter Safran), the movie brings together a standout cast—Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi—mixing familiar DC vibes with some new twists for today's fans.