James Gunn's 'Superman' sets new record in India Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

James Gunn's "Superman" just soared to a new milestone, pulling in ₹32cr during its first three days in Indian theaters—the biggest opening weekend ever for a DC film here.

Released on July 11 across over 3,000 screens, the film's strong start highlights how much Indian audiences are embracing superhero stories.

As Warner Bros Discovery's Denzil Dias put it, India is now the eighth largest international market for these big releases.