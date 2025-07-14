Bhairavam's OTT release: Aditi Shankar's debut in Tamil and Hindi
Aditi Shankar makes her Telugu debut in Bhairavam, streaming on ZEE5 from June 18, 2025.
The action-packed drama stars Bellamkonda Srinivas, Nara Rohith, and Manchu Manoj, and will be available in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.
The Hindi release is especially hyped since Srinivas has a big North Indian fanbase.
Aditi shines in her Telugu debut
Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, Bhairavam is a remake of the Tamil film Gaurdan and follows three friends on an intense journey.
This film is a comeback moment for Srinivas, Manoj, and Rohith. Aditi Shankar impressed many with her chemistry with Srinivas.
Will the violence affect viewership?
The movie faced some heat for its violent scenes during its theatrical run—so all eyes are on how digital audiences will react.
With multiple language options on ZEE5, Bhairavam is hoping to connect with an even bigger crowd online.