Bhairavam's OTT release: Aditi Shankar's debut in Tamil and Hindi

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, Bhairavam is a remake of the Tamil film Gaurdan and follows three friends on an intense journey. This film is a comeback moment for Srinivas, Manoj, and Rohith. Aditi Shankar impressed many with her chemistry with Srinivas.

Will the violence affect viewership?

The movie faced some heat for its violent scenes during its theatrical run—so all eyes are on how digital audiences will react.

With multiple language options on ZEE5, Bhairavam is hoping to connect with an even bigger crowd online.