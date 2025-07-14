Vishal announces new project 'Vishal 35' with Ravi Arasu

'Vishal 35' has familiar names in the crew

Vishal 35 introduces Dushara Vijayan as the female lead—her first time working with Vishal.

The crew features familiar names: G V Prakash Kumar returns as music composer after Mark Antony (2023), alongside Richard M Nathan (cinematography) and N B Srikanth (editing).

Filming kicks off soon in Chennai, with more cast details under wraps for now.

If you're into Tamil cinema, this one's shaping up to be interesting.