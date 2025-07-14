Next Article
Vishal announces new project 'Vishal 35' with Ravi Arasu
Tamil star Vishal just revealed his 35th movie, teaming up for the first time with director Ravi Arasu.
The project, tentatively called Vishal 35, is produced by Super Good Films as their 99th venture.
The official launch happened in Chennai on July 14, with big names like Karthi and Vetrimaaran showing support.
'Vishal 35' has familiar names in the crew
Vishal 35 introduces Dushara Vijayan as the female lead—her first time working with Vishal.
The crew features familiar names: G V Prakash Kumar returns as music composer after Mark Antony (2023), alongside Richard M Nathan (cinematography) and N B Srikanth (editing).
Filming kicks off soon in Chennai, with more cast details under wraps for now.
If you're into Tamil cinema, this one's shaping up to be interesting.