Evan Rachel Wood not returning for 'Practical Magic 2' Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Evan Rachel Wood has announced she's not coming back for "Practical Magic 2." She played Kylie in the first movie and shared on social media that the decision to recast her role wasn't hers.

"I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line," she said, adding she's disappointed and sorry to fans who hoped to see her again.