Evan Rachel Wood not returning for 'Practical Magic 2'
Evan Rachel Wood has announced she's not coming back for "Practical Magic 2." She played Kylie in the first movie and shared on social media that the decision to recast her role wasn't hers.
"I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line," she said, adding she's disappointed and sorry to fans who hoped to see her again.
'Spider-Man' sequel to shoot in Glasgow; 'Ghost Eaters' in the works
The new Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland will shoot on location in Glasgow, bringing back some of the real-world vibe from Homecoming after No Way Home was filmed mostly on sets due to COVID-19.
Plus, a supernatural movie adaptation of Ghost Eaters is also in the works with Maggie Levin set to direct.