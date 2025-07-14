'NachDi' song released: Mrunal Thakur shines in Son of Sardaar 2
The trailer for "Son of Sardaar 2" just landed last week, and Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi, mixing comedy with Punjabi vibes.
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film nods to the 2012 original, throws in some playful digs at Pakistan, and even tips its hat to Sunny Deol's "Border 2."
The movie hits theaters on July 25, 2025.
A look at the cast and characters
Devgn's Jassi finds himself in a bunch of funny and dramatic situations, with his chemistry alongside Mrunal Thakur getting plenty of spotlight—especially after their viral dance from "Pehla Tu Duja Tu."
The cast also features Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Ravi Kishan, and Kubbra Sait.
Have you listened to 'NachDi' yet?
The new track "NachDi," sung by Neha Kakkar with music by Jaani, dropped as part of the film's promo.
It's a lively bridal anthem with energetic dance moves from Thakur and Devgn.
Celebs like Nushrratt Bharuccha have already given it a shoutout.