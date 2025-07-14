'NachDi' song released: Mrunal Thakur shines in Son of Sardaar 2 Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

The trailer for "Son of Sardaar 2" just landed last week, and Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi, mixing comedy with Punjabi vibes.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film nods to the 2012 original, throws in some playful digs at Pakistan, and even tips its hat to Sunny Deol's "Border 2."

The movie hits theaters on July 25, 2025.