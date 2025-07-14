Next Article
Vaani Kapoor on Netflix's 'Mandala Murders' experience
Netflix and YRF Entertainment are teaming up again with "Mandala Murders," a new series landing July 25.
The show brings mythological twists to a gritty crime story and marks Vaani Kapoor's streaming debut.
Directed by Gopi Puthran (of Mardaani fame), the series continues the creative streak after "The Railway Men."
'It was challenging and rewarding...': Kapoor on working with Puthran
Kapoor calls working with Puthran "a masterclass in storytelling," praising his mix of realism and psychological depth.
She also shared how Puthran pushed the cast to dig deeper into their roles, making filming both challenging and rewarding.
Alongside Kapoor, you'll see Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles—so expect some solid performances paired with that mythology-meets-crime vibe.