Vaani Kapoor on Netflix's 'Mandala Murders' experience

'It was challenging and rewarding...': Kapoor on working with Puthran

Kapoor calls working with Puthran "a masterclass in storytelling," praising his mix of realism and psychological depth.

She also shared how Puthran pushed the cast to dig deeper into their roles, making filming both challenging and rewarding.

Alongside Kapoor, you'll see Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles—so expect some solid performances paired with that mythology-meets-crime vibe.