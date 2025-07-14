Nagesh Kukunoor's The Hunt: A non-political narrative
Director Nagesh Kukunoor wants everyone to know his new series, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, isn't about politics.
"I don't want to do anything political or religious... The only kind of politics I'll write about is my fictional show City of Dreams," he shared, making it clear this show is all about the investigation.
Focuses on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination
The Hunt dives into the real-life assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 by an LTTE suicide bomber at a Tamil Nadu rally.
Instead of focusing on political drama, the series follows the CBI's intense 90-day search for those behind the attack—drawing from Anirudhya Mitra's book Ninety Days.
It lands on SonyLIV on July 4, 2025.
Authentic look at major moment in Indian history
Kukunoor steps out of his usual comfort zone with this true crime story, recreating a pre-digital India where investigations moved at a very different pace.
Expect archival footage and dramatic reconstructions that aim to give viewers an authentic look at this major moment in Indian history.