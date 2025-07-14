Nagesh Kukunoor's The Hunt: A non-political narrative Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Director Nagesh Kukunoor wants everyone to know his new series, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, isn't about politics.

"I don't want to do anything political or religious... The only kind of politics I'll write about is my fictional show City of Dreams," he shared, making it clear this show is all about the investigation.