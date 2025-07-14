Next Article
Vishal Aditya Singh cast in Aami Dakini's upcoming show
Vishal Aditya Singh is making his TV comeback in the new adaptation of the hit Bengali series Noshtoneer, joining Aham Sharma and Sandipta Sen (who's back from the original).
The show will be filmed in Chandigarh and marks a return to television for both Singh and Sharma after a break.
Focus on Sen, Sharma initially
Singh plays a police officer, while Sharma takes on the role of a heart surgeon.
The story starts off focusing on Sen and Sharma's characters, with Singh and other key roles entering later.
Nishi Singh joins as another lead, and with 130 episodes planned by the makers of Aami Dakini, fans can look forward to familiar faces in a fresh storyline.