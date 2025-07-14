Next Article
BTS' label gears up for new teenage K-pop boy band launch
BIGHIT Music—the label behind BTS and TXT—is introducing a new five-member boy band: Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho.
The group drops their debut on August 18 and stands out as "young creators," writing their own music, choreographing dances, and sharing their stories through videos.
'young creators' have worked as choreographers for TXT
The members aren't total newcomers—they've previously worked as choreographers for TXT, so they know the ropes.
More details about their debut album are on the way.
Meanwhile, HYBE (BIGHIT's parent company) is teaming up with Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic to form another boy band in the US after a global talent search—so K-pop fans can expect even more fresh music soon.