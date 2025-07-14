Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Kantara: Chapter 1' set for box office clash
Mark your calendars: two major films are dropping on October 2, 2025.
Dharma Productions brings the vibrant rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.
On the same day, Rishab Shetty's much-awaited mythological action prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 also hits theaters.
Both films targeting same audience
Both movies will release in theaters across India, aiming to pull in big holiday crowds over Gandhi Jayanti and kick off the Dussehra season.
Will it be a clash or a competition?
It's a rare box office showdown between Bollywood romance and Kannada action-drama—each with its own loyal fanbase.
Whether you're into colorful love stories or intense mythological sagas, there's something for everyone this festive season.