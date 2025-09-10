Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib gets to 100 T20 wickets: Stats

Star all-rounder Gulbadin Naib was instrumental in Afghanistan's 94-run win over Hong Kong in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Naib took two wickets, helping Afghanistan restrict Hong Kong, who were chasing 189, to 94/9. With this, the all-rounder completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. Earlier in the match, Naib got to 2,500 runs in the format.

Spell Naib takes two wickets Naib was introduced into the attack after Hong Kong lost half of their side. He bowled a tight first over before removing the dangerous Babar Hayat in his next. The Hong Kong batter was their lone warrior, scoring a 43-ball 39. Naib later dismissed skipper Yasim Murtaza, conceding just eight runs from his three overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi also took two wickets for Afghanistan.

Record Naib unlocks this achievement With his first, Naib raced to 200 wickets in T20 cricket. The Afghanistan all-rounder now has 101 wickets from 169 T20s at an average of under 30. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls. The medium pacer has taken 35 wickets from 77 T20Is for Afghanistan at an average of 25.28. His economy rate in the format reads 7.89.