Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib reaches 2,500 T20 runs: Key stats

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has completed 2,500 runs in T20 cricket. The 34-year-old reached the landmark in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Naib touched the 2,500-run mark with his fourth of the match. However, he was dismissed for 5 (8), coming in at number five. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at his T20 stats Naib, who has been Afghanistan's mainstay all-rounder in white-ball cricket, completed 2,500 T20 runs in his 169th encounter. The right-handed batter has an average of over 22, with his strike rate going past 130. As of now, Naib has recorded 12 half-centuries in T20 cricket. The Afghan all-rounder is also closing in on 100 T20 wickets.

Information Naib eyes 1,000 T20I runs Naib has been around for a while, having made his T20I debut for Afghanistan in 2012. In 77 matches, he has raced to 970 runs at a strike rate of 121.70. His tally includes 3 half-centuries.