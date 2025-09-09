1st T20I, England eye redemption against South Africa: Preview 

As the final leg of the England Men's home international summer approaches, questions loom over both England and South Africa . The two teams will face off in a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday (September 10) at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens. This comes after England's record-breaking win in the third ODI against South Africa, despite having already conceded the series. Here is the preview of the series opener.

Details Pitch report and streaming Details Cardiff's pitch can be tough for spin bowlers due to short straight boundaries. The surface was green a day before, but is expected to get a trim. However, steady rain over the next 24 hours and possibly into the evening could make these concerns irrelevant. Meanwhile, the match is scheduled to start at 11:00pm IST. Fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Networks or stream it online via Sony LIV or FanCode app/website.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record South Africa have a slight edge over England in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 26 T20I meetings between the two sides, South Africa have claimed 13 wins to England's tally of 12. One match got abandoned due to rain. On English soil, the two teams have squared off 10 times. SA have won five games with England pocketing four (NR: 1). South Africa have won four of their last five T20Is against England.

Team dynamics Salt, Curran return to England XI England have announced their Playing XI for the opener. The side sees a return of Phil Salt. He will open alongside Jos Buttler, who batted at number three in the shortest format last year. Sam Curran is one of three pace-bowling options as England have gone with four spin-bowling options. England's Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, and Jofra Archer.

Team changes David Miller out of the series Though the injured David Miller has been ruled out of the series, South Africa have opted not to replace him. This could pave the way for Donovan Ferreira. Keshav Maharaj returns as the main spin option after missing two series while Marco Jansen is set to return after thumb surgery. South Africa's likely Playing XI: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.