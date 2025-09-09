Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Check out proposed schedule

So far, 15 teams have confirmed their participation in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. These are India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Ireland and Canada are also confirmed participants, along with the Netherlands and Italy, who qualified for a World Cup for the first time.

Competition structure

Format of the tournament

The tournament will follow a format similar to the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA. The 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each, with the top two sides from each group qualifying for the Super Eight. From there, the eight teams will again split into two groups of four before progressing to semi-finals. The final is likely to take place at either Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's participation.