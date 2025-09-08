Jos Buttler completes 12,000 international runs: Decoding his stats

England 's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has crossed the milestone of scoring 12,000 international runs. He achieved this feat during the third and final ODI against South Africa at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. Buttler is now the seventh English player to reach this landmark. He scored an unbeaten 62 off just 32 balls in the match, which included eight boundaries and a six.

Career stats Buttler's overall international numbers Buttler has played a total of 387 international matches, scoring 12,019 runs at an average of 36.31 and a strike rate of 95.74, as per ESPNcricinfo. His career includes 14 centuries and 74 fifties. This year alone, he has played in 20 international games, amassing a total of 701 runs at an average of 38.94 with five half-centuries to his name.

Test records His stats in Tests and ODIs In 57 Tests for England, Buttler has scored 2,907 runs at an average of 31.94 with two centuries and 18 fifties in 100 innings. His last Test appearance came in 2022. Across 193 ODIs, he has made an impressive contribution with a total of 5,412 runs at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of over 115.83. This includes as many as 11 centuries and 29 fifties to his name.

Information His T20I numbers for England Buttler is the highest T20I run-getter for England, further cementing his place among their all-time greats. He has scored 3,700 runs at an average of 35.92 with a strike rate of over 147.05 in 137 matches (50s: 27). His best score is an unbeaten century (101*).

Feats Here are his other feats 10,151 of Buttler's runs in international cricket have come as a designated wicket-keeper. Only seven players have more runs in this regard. His strike rate of 95.74 is the best among all batters with 12,000 or more runs in international cricket. He also became just the seventh England batter to accomplish 12,000 runs in international cricket.