Asia Cup: BCCI secretary breaks silence on India-Pakistan clash

As Team India gears up for the Asia Cup 2025, a debate has erupted over its decision to play against Pakistan. The move has drawn criticism from some fans and political observers in light of recent military tensions between the two countries. However, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia has defended the decision, saying it is in line with government policy on sporting ties with Pakistan.

Policy compliance BCCI merely following guidelines set by government, says Saikia Saikia stressed that the BCCI is merely adhering to guidelines set by the central government's sports department. "The technicality regarding participation of the Indian team, for cricket or any other sport, the central government's sports department has laid down the guidelines as well as the policies," he told NDTV. He added these guidelines were designed to assist national-level sports federations in making decisions about participation in multi-national tournaments.

Risk of sanctions Saikia warns of potential sanctions from ICC, Asian Cricket Council Saikia also highlighted the risk of severe sanctions from governing bodies like the International Cricket Council (ICC) or Asian Cricket Council if India were to boycott Pakistan in multi-team events. He said such a move could hurt the development and careers of budding cricketers in India. "A tournament which has a multi-national facet, and the team doesn't participate, there may be sanctions against a particular federation," he said.

Stance clarification No bilateral matches against Pakistan, other hostile nations Saikia clarified that while India won't play bilateral matches against Pakistan or any other hostile country, there are no restrictions on multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup or ICC events. He said, "So far as the BCCI's view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalizes." He emphasized that refusing to play against certain teams in such events could lead to sanctions against India.