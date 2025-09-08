Should Sanju Samson open in Asia Cup? Ravi Shastri opines 

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has backed Sanju Samson to stay as an opener in the upcoming Asia Cup. The tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates and run for three weeks. As India captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir ponder over their squad, Shastri believes removing Samson from his position would be a mistake.

Performance review 'Samson has a strong record for India at the top' During an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network, Shastri emphasized on Samson's stellar performance as an opener in T20Is, saying "Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s." He further added that even Shubman Gill will find it tough to displace him. The former coach said, "Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as an opener."

Squad dynamics Gill's return could alter India's batting order With Shubman Gill returning to India's T20I squad as vice-captain after a year-long focus on Test and 50-over cricket, his inclusion could change the team's batting order. The 25-year-old has only opened for Gujarat Titans in IPL. This would mean India might have to move Samson from the opening slot or even leave him out altogether, considering Jitesh Sharma's suitability lower down the order.

Endorsement Shastri backs Samson to stay at the top Despite the possible changes, Shastri has backed Samson to stay at the top. He said, "Samson is at his most dangerous at the top. That is where he can win you matches." The former coach added that if Samson fires in any innings, he wins matches. He also stressed on Samson's record for India in T20Is at the top of the order, saying even someone like Gill will be challenged by it.

Stats Samson's mixed numbers in recent T20Is Samson, who has been a key player for India in recent T20Is, has had a mixed bag of performances lately. Last year, he became the first player to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year. However, he also has five ducks in his last 14 T20I innings. Overall, he boasts 861 runs across 42 T20Is at an average and strike rate of 25.32 and 152.38, respectively (100s: 3, 50s: 2).