Phil Salt will open alongside Jos Buttler

Phil Salt returns to England's XI for South Africa T20I

By Parth Dhall 07:15 pm Sep 09, 202507:15 pm

What's the story

England have announced their Playing XI for the opener of the three-match T20I series against South Africa at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens. The side sees a return of wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who replaces opener Jamie Smith. Former skipper Jos Buttler is also set to open after batting at number three in the shortest format last year. Harry Brook and Co. would be raring to turn the tide after losing the ODI series.