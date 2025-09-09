Phil Salt returns to England's XI for South Africa T20I
What's the story
England have announced their Playing XI for the opener of the three-match T20I series against South Africa at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens. The side sees a return of wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who replaces opener Jamie Smith. Former skipper Jos Buttler is also set to open after batting at number three in the shortest format last year. Harry Brook and Co. would be raring to turn the tide after losing the ODI series.
Team composition
Key takeaways from the XI
England will field a star-studded middle order in the form of Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Tom Banton, and Will Jacks. Sam Curran also makes a comeback after an impressive showing in The Hundred. Notably, Liam Dawson has been included as the second spinner alongside Adil Rashid. Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton are the two pacers in the squad, with Curran playing the third seamer's role.
Information
England's Playing XI for 1st T20I
England's Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, and Jofra Archer.
Series
Who will ace the opener?
As mentioned, the 1st T20I between England and South Africa will be held at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, starting 11:00pm IST. England recently lost the three-match ODI series to South Africa 1-2. In their last home T20I series, England routed Sri Lanka 3-0. Meanwhile, South Africa toured Australia last month and lost the T20I leg by a 2-1 margin.