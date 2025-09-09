David Miller ruled out of England T20I series: Here's why

South African cricketer David Miller has been ruled out of the impending three-match T20I series against England , starting September 10. Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the same on Tuesday. The 36-year-old batter suffered a hamstring injury during the final week of The Hundred while playing for Northern Superchargers. Miller has not recovered in time for the England T20I series. Here are further details.

Squad adjustment South Africa's squad for T20I series against England Miller's injury means the South Africa squad for the T20I series is now down to 14 members. The team, led by Aiden Markram, will take on England in three matches. Despite being absent from the ODI series as well, captain Temba Bavuma has assured that Miller is still part of their plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Information Second-most T20I runs for SA Miller is currently the second-highest run-scorer for SA in T20I cricket. With 2,550 runs from 127 encounters, the left-handed batter is only behind Quinton de Kock (2,584). With two tons, Miller has a strike rate of 141.19.

Information SA T20I squad for England series SA T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.