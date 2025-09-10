Rashid Khan becomes joint second-highest wicket-taker in T20 Asia Cup

Star wrist-spinner Rashid Khan led Afghanistan from the front against Hong Kong in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Rashid took a wicket, helping Afghanistan restrict Hong Kong, who were chasing 189, to 94/9. With this, the leg-spinner became the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the 20-over format Asia Cup. Here are the key stats.

Spell Solitary wicket for Rashid Rashid, who introduced himself in the seventh over, bowled a tight first over. Hong Kong had lost four wickets by then. He was miser in the next two overs but could not produce a breakthrough. Rashid's final over, the innings's 17th, finally gave him his only wicket. He dismissed Aizaz Khan as Mohammad Nabi took a terrific catch in the outfield. Rashid returned 4-0-24-1.

Record Rashid joins Amjad Javed As mentioned, Rashid became the joint second-highest wicket-taker in T20 Asia Cup history, joining UAE's Amjad Javed (12). In nine games, the Afghan spinner has raced to 12 wickets at an average of 18.83. His economy rate reads 6.45. Rashid and Javed are only behind India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who tops the T20 Asia Cup wicket tally (13).