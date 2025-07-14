Dipika Kakar starts targeted therapy post-cancer surgery

After a tough 14-hour surgery in June to remove her liver tumor and gall bladder, Dipika started targeted therapy—oral meds plus regular scans every three weeks. Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared that the cancer was aggressive and might need up to two years of ongoing treatment.

Keeping a positive outlook

Dipika's focusing on staying hydrated, eating on time, and taking care of her skin as doctors advised.

She mentioned the ulcers were expected: "Doctor had already cautioned us about ulcers, and he had asked us to increase the water intake."

Despite side effects, she's keeping a positive outlook and sharing updates with fans along the way.