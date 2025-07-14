'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Varun Dhawan's 1st look revealed

'Sunny Sanskari...' is expected to be a big romantic comedy

This is Dhawan's third project with Khaitan after their Dulhania hits, and the cast also features Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul.

The film lands during a big holiday weekend with no major competition until Diwali—though it'll go head-to-head with Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

With all eyes on the festive box office race, expectations are high for this star-studded rom-com.