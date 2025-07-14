'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Varun Dhawan's 1st look revealed
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up again in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan.
After multiple delays, the film finally drops on October 2, 2025—just in time for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.
Fans got a sneak peek of Dhawan's new look, rocking an embroidered shirt and sunglasses.
'Sunny Sanskari...' is expected to be a big romantic comedy
This is Dhawan's third project with Khaitan after their Dulhania hits, and the cast also features Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul.
The film lands during a big holiday weekend with no major competition until Diwali—though it'll go head-to-head with Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
With all eyes on the festive box office race, expectations are high for this star-studded rom-com.