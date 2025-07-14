Next Article
Aasiya Kazi makes television comeback with Ishani
Aasiya Kazi is making her TV comeback in Ishani, a spin-off of Jhanak, after taking time off following her marriage to actor Gulshan Nain.
She steps into the role of Nandini, a character set to shake up the storyline with new twists.
The show also stars Megha Chakraborty and Karamm S Rajpal.
Kazi's journey back to TV starts with 'Ishani'
Kazi's return is a big deal for fans—she's known for strong roles like Santu in Bandini and has been missed since her break.
This time, she chose Ishani because she wanted a character with real depth and impact on the story.
Her journey back marks a fresh chapter both personally and professionally, starting with her first episode airing Monday.