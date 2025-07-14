Next Article
Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound,' 'Stree 2' dominate IFFM 2025 nominations
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) just dropped its 2025 nominations, and both Homebound and Stree 2 are in the spotlight with multiple nods.
The festival runs August 14-24 in Melbourne, Australia, celebrating standout movies and web series from India.
Winners will be revealed on August 15.
'Homebound' up for Best Film; competing in these other categories
Homebound is up for Best Film, facing off with Kalki 2898AD and L2: Empuraan.
For Best Indie Film, Humans in the Loop and Feminichi Fathima made the cut.
In acting, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa (both from Homebound) are nominated alongside Junaid Khan (Maharaj).
On the streaming side, Black Warrant and Paatal Lok Season 2 are competing for Best Web Series—showing IFFM's love for both big-screen hits and binge-worthy OTT content.