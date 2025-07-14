Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound,' 'Stree 2' dominate IFFM 2025 nominations

'Homebound' up for Best Film; competing in these other categories

Homebound is up for Best Film, facing off with Kalki 2898AD and L2: Empuraan.

For Best Indie Film, Humans in the Loop and Feminichi Fathima made the cut.

In acting, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa (both from Homebound) are nominated alongside Junaid Khan (Maharaj).

On the streaming side, Black Warrant and Paatal Lok Season 2 are competing for Best Web Series—showing IFFM's love for both big-screen hits and binge-worthy OTT content.