Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' skyrockets with 200 million views
Ranveer Singh's first look as the lead in Dhurandhar has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 200 million views in just one week.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the teaser highlights Singh's intense new avatar—making it one of the fastest-rising promos in recent Indian cinema.
Teaser has haunting version of 'Jogi'
The film brings together a star cast with Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.
The teaser also features a haunting version of "Jogi," which has fans buzzing online with theories about the story.
All eyes are now on Dhurandhar as anticipation grows for its release.