Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' skyrockets with 200 million views Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Ranveer Singh's first look as the lead in Dhurandhar has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 200 million views in just one week.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the teaser highlights Singh's intense new avatar—making it one of the fastest-rising promos in recent Indian cinema.