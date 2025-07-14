Next Article
Kamal Haasan expresses grief over Saroja Devi's death
Legendary Tamil actor B Saroja Devi has passed away at 87 in Bengaluru after facing age-related health issues.
Kamal Haasan, who acted with her as a child, called her his "mother figure" and shared how she always treated him like family.
Saroja Devi was a mother to me: Kamal
Starting her career at just 17, Saroja Devi quickly became a star with hits like Nadodi Mannan and worked alongside icons such as M.G. Ramachandran.
Even after marriage, she stayed active in the industry, leaving behind decades of memorable performances that helped shape Tamil cinema.