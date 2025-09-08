Asia Cup 2025: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report and stats

The 2025 T20 Asia Cup will be underway on September 9 with the encounter between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The match, part of Group B, will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Afghanistan are clear favorites heading into this fixture, Hong Kong will aim to script an upset. Here are the Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report and stats.

Pitch report How does the pitch behave? The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is known to provide a balanced surface. One could expect a flat and dry pitch that will certainly have something for the spinners. Dew generally sets in during night games, making it difficult for spinners to grip the ball. Therefore, the toss-winning skipper is expected to give their bowlers a go.

Key stats A look at notable stadium stats As per ESPNcricinfo, UAE's Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted a total of 68 T20Is so far. Notably, Afghanistan have featured in the most games here (16), winning 11 and losing five. The average score batting first on this ground is 144. Meanwhile, the average runs per over is 7.23. The highest T20I total at this venue is 225/7 by Ireland versus Afghanistan in 2013.

Performers Notable performers on this ground Afghanistan's Karim Janat has a strike rate of 154.10 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. He owns 282 runs from 10 T20Is at an average of 47.00. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has an incredible bowling average of 15.81 here. The star wrist-spinner has taken 16 wickets from 11 matches with an economy rate of 6.02 here. Notably, Janat also has seven wickets at this venue.